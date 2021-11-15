Exclusive poll sheds light on post-Covid recovery in America's downtowns

The Biden administration recently said U.S. households should expect to pay higher prices to heat their homes this winter compared to last year, as the demand for oil and gas continues to soar. Since entering the White House in January, President Biden has taken steps to try and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change, including ending the Keystone Pipeline. Recently though, President Biden has asked OPEC to increase oil production due to the high demand of and soaring prices, a decision Republicans are calling hypocritical. Alaska GOP Senator Dan Sullivan joins to weigh in on why he disagrees with the President’s energy policy, and why he thinks it’s important for America to be energy independent. Plus, he talks about a Senate Republican bill he is co-sponsoring called the American Energy, Jobs & Climate Plan, and explains how it is an alternative to the Democrats’ Green New Deal legislation.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO