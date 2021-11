After several months of pilot testing in Canada and Australia, Twitter is now expanding its subscription service called Twitter Blue to two big markets: the U.S. and New Zealand. Aside from the features that were previously available, they have also added a few more new things that users in all four markets will be able to enjoy. However, most of these new features seem to be available for iOS and web first but will be coming soon for Android users as well.

