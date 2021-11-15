Beloit Baseball announces new name: Beloit Sky Carp

CREDIT: Beloit Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. – The Beloit Snappers are no more. Introducing, the Beloit Sky Carp.

In a ceremony at ABC Supply Stadium on Monday, the team unveiled the new name and identity, which was voted on by local fans.

According to the team, a sky carp is a goose that does not migrate in the winter.

“I’m very excited that the fans chose this name for the team,” owner Quint Studer said. “It perfectly fits our organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in our community.”

The team said over 1,000 possible names were submitted by fans, with the other finalists being Supper Clubbers, Moo, Cheeseballs, and Polka Pike.

