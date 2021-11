Make your phone easier to use with one hand, no root. A sweet, feature-filled launcher with a beautiful UX. XDA’s official marketplace for buying and selling tech. The recently-released iPhone 13 Pro has had an incredible amount of praise bestowed upon it, with some deeming it the best smartphone camera on the market. Given that the Google Pixel 5 has managed to hang on with arguably outdated camera hardware for so long, we figured that we should put it to the test against the iPhone 13 Pro — right before the Google Pixel 6 series is set to come out. All photos in this article were taken with point and shoot, no tap to focus was used, nor was the exposure modified.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO