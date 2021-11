Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Review (Switch eShop) Especially in more recent years, the eccentric Yoko Taro of Nier fame has made quite a name for himself as a game designer simply without an equal. Any project he works on is sure to be interesting and experimental in certain ways, and this trend has continued with his latest release: Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. Though this card-based RPG proves itself to be more traditional than it first appear to be, it nonetheless delivers a satisfying and enjoyable take on the RPG genre that you won’t want to miss out on.

