VALLEY — The City of Valley is continuing to clean up nuisance properties in the city and to impose liens on those properties as a means of recovering the cost. At a public hearing on Monday, Code Enforcement Officer Reid Riley talked to the city council about the procedure he’d gone through to confirm the costs of taking action on ten separate properties. In the council meeting that followed, the council unanimously approved confirming those costs. There were multiple structures on a given property in some cases, making it more costly to clean up.

8 DAYS AGO