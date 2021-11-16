ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-star ensemble brings filmmaker Eleanor Coppola's 'Love is Love is Love' to big screen

By George Pennacchio
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

At 85, Eleanor Coppola is a force. She's been married to director Francis Ford Coppola going on 60 years. Her daughter is director Sofia Coppola. But Eleanor is a director, too. And her second feature film is just out. It's called "Love Is Love is Love," an ensemble piece with a cast mostly in their 50s, 60s or 70s.

"I'm aiming to speak to an audience which I think is really kind of underserved, kind of the 50 and older audience. Everything is so focused on youth action movies and so forth," said Coppola.

"Love Is Love Is Love" weaves together three different stories that look at love, commitment and loyalty--and not just between couples but among friends, too. One of the stories involves a young woman learning about her late mother from her mother's friends.

"I don't have that much experience directing so I choose actors who are really good at what they do and I really give them the freedom," said Coppola. "You know, this is the part and these are the lines, this is what we're trying to achieve but you know to get there better than I do. And I really ask for their collaboration."

Coppola says getting her movies made hasn't been easy because there's no sex, no violence, no car chases...just stories. But those stories keep her working hard to achieve her dreams.

"Somebody told me that there's just a radio up on your shoulder that tells you, 'Oh, you can't do that, you're dumb, you're this, you're that.' You just have to reach up there and switch it off!" Coppola said.

"Love Is Love Is Love" is in limited release now. It'll be available on demand beginning Dec. 14.

