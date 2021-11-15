Washington confirms Chase Young's injury is season-ending

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Ron Rivera said during his Monday press conference, after suffering a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury occurred on with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter, as the...
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the worst on Monday morning: Chase Young will miss the rest of the season. Young, the second-year defensive end out of Ohio State, left Sunday’s Washington-Bucs game with a leg injury. He was assisted off the field and back into the tunnel.
The 2-6 Washington Football Team has had a disappointing campaign thus far, but Ron Rivera's squad will attempt to use their recent bye week to jump-start the second half of the season. First up after the off week is the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- who interestingly enough ended Washington's somewhat magical season in 2020.
The Washington Football Team feared the worst when star pass-rusher Chase Young went to the ground in pain in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A short while later, the concern for the former No. 2 overall pick only grew. According to a report from...
Washington Football Team fans were in stunned silence on Sunday as they watched star defensive end Chase Young lay on the ground following a non-contact leg injury. Now, they’re just waiting for news that will confirm their worst fears about his status for the rest of the season. The incident...
After knocking off the Buccaneers, Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen joins JP Finlay on Washington Football Postgame Live to talk about the team’s Week 10 win over Tampa Bay and losing Chase Young to injury. Chase Young encouraged the Washington Football Team to keep fighting. The gritty 80-yard push for...
Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.
