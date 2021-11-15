ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington confirms Chase Young's injury is season-ending

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonfootball.com

Rivera: Chase Young will miss rest of the season

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Ron Rivera said during his Monday press conference, after suffering a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury occurred on with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter, as the...
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Announces Injury Diagnosis For Chase Young

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the worst on Monday morning: Chase Young will miss the rest of the season. Young, the second-year defensive end out of Ohio State, left Sunday’s Washington-Bucs game with a leg injury. He was assisted off the field and back into the tunnel.
NFL
The Spun

The Initial Fear For Chase Young’s Injury Is Devastating

The Washington Football Team feared the worst when star pass-rusher Chase Young went to the ground in pain in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A short while later, the concern for the former No. 2 overall pick only grew. According to a report from...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Chase Young’s scary leg injury

Washington Football Team fans were in stunned silence on Sunday as they watched star defensive end Chase Young lay on the ground following a non-contact leg injury. Now, they’re just waiting for news that will confirm their worst fears about his status for the rest of the season. The incident...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Rookie Of The Year#Prognosis#American Football
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears already preparing to replace Matt Nagy?

Matt Nagy’s fourth season in Chicago could very well end up being his last. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright appeared Friday on “Sports Talk Chicago” with Jon Zaghloul and said that he “100 percent” thinks that the Bears head coach Nagy will be gone by the end of the year. “From...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy