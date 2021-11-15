Washington confirms Chase Young's injury is season-ending

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.

