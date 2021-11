The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Sunday night by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 41-14. In the process, they secured a three-game winning streak and a solo hold on first place in the AFC West. Considering where the Chiefs were just a few short weeks ago, this win is a huge one for them. The season appears to be turning around after a rocky start. Kansas City isn't out of the woods yet but with a statement win over a bitter division rival, it's hard to not believe they're at least mostly "back."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO