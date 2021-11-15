Greg Schiano talks Penn State game week

Greg Schiano didn’t begin his postgame press conference on Saturday with an opening statement, because let’s face it, what could he say?. Rutgers lost to Wisconsin 52-3, and I know this is lame cliche is about as predictable as the Scarlet Knights offense, but it really wasn’t that close. The Badgers had a four-touchdown lead at halftime and then, without really trying, rolled for 240 yards and three more touchdowns in an embarrassing third quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO