First biocontrol from Biotalys demonstrates efficacy for growers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst biocontrol from Biotalys demonstrates efficacy for growers. Biotalys, an agricultural technology company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions, announced Nov. 15 the strong performance of its first biofungicide Evoca for grapes and strawberries in independent efficacy field trials conducted by a number of prestigious independent academic...

greenhousegrower.com

Top Challenges Greenhouse Growers Face With Biocontrols

Despite the growing use of biocontrols among greenhouse operations, there are still some challenges growers face. In fact, one of the questions we asked in Greenhouse Grower’s 2021 State of the Industry survey was “If you use biocontrols, what are the top three challenges you face?” The table below shows that the top concerns are application timing, cost, and level of control.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Crop Management

Purdue Extension publications available for vegetable growers. Three Purdue Extension publications are now available online and in print for vegetable farmers through the Extension's Education Store. The three publications are Midwest Vegetable Production Guide for Commercial Growers 2016, Midwest Vegetable Trial Report for 2015... more ». Complaints of pesticide drift...
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Postharvest food waste addressed with research and education

Postharvest food waste addressed with research and education. Agricultural producers around the world are constantly faced with risks to their crops from disease, weather and pests, but even more losses occur after crops are harvested. In fact, nearly a third of all the food produced worldwide – approximately 1.3 billion tons – is lost to food wastage each year.
AGRICULTURE
weldgov.com

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Trainings

Colorado State University Extension, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and Colorado Department of Agriculture will be hosting two Produce Safety Alliance Grower Trainings:. December 15, 2021 at the Weld County Extension Office at 525 N 15th Ave, Greeley, CO. Register for the Produce Safety Alliance...
COLORADO STATE
State
California State
capitalpress.com

Canola growers strategize after year of 'firsts'

This year, canola farmers and researchers had to deal with a lot of firsts, says Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. "Whether it was funky plant development, or 'Have you ever seen this?' or 'My gosh, look at these roots' or 'What is the plant doing now?' and then the regrowth of canola after the first rain or even without a first rain, sprouting seeds in the pod," she said. "Even if you talk to the long-term (researchers), they were also commenting, 'I've never seen this before.'"
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Black Bird Biotech Releases Preliminary Findings from 4-Month MiteXstream(TM) Efficacy Testing; Strong Efficacy Results Clear Company for California Clearance Application

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that its independent testing lab, Botanical Research in Motion, Inc. (BRIM), a British Columbia-based botanical research firm, had released the preliminary findings of its four-month long multi-faceted study of its EPA-registered MiteXstreamTM biopesticide.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
greenhousegrower.com

Buglady Earns Kudos for Her Work in Biocontrols

The Association of Natural Biocontrol Producers (ANBP) annually recognizes an individual who has made, or is making, extraordinary contributions to the field of augmentation biological control and its use in integrated pest management (IPM). This year’s Award of Excellence winner, Suzanne Wainwright-Evans of Buglady Consulting, is a horticultural entomologist specializing...
INDUSTRY
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Growers eye regionally adapted seeds

Growers gathered at a Minnesota farm in early September to share techniques and tips for growing organic seed specially adapted to the Midwest’s climate. Short summers make quick-bearing varieties of vegetables desirable. Moist, moderate weather means disease resistance as a trait is highly favored. The complex organic seed market also means fluctuations in the availability of organic seed.
AGRICULTURE
