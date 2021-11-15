First biocontrol from Biotalys demonstrates efficacy for growers

This year, canola farmers and researchers had to deal with a lot of firsts, says Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. "Whether it was funky plant development, or 'Have you ever seen this?' or 'My gosh, look at these roots' or 'What is the plant doing now?' and then the regrowth of canola after the first rain or even without a first rain, sprouting seeds in the pod," she said. "Even if you talk to the long-term (researchers), they were also commenting, 'I've never seen this before.'"

