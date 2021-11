The skateboarding community is mourning the reported loss of one of its rising stars gone too soon. Zane Timpson amazed social media users with his tricks and earned immense popularity online. He passed away in November 2021 at age 26, according to friends and news reports. His followers want to know what happened to Zane Timpson, but no cause of death has been revealed. His family and team have not made an official statement either. The news has led an increasing number of skateboarding enthusiasts to search for Timpson’s videos. Those who are discovering the skateboarder belatedly are asking who Zane Timpson was, which we reveal here.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO