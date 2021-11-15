ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

YHN Wireless Motion Sensor Under Cabinet LED Lights (3-Pack) $20.34

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Amazon has the YHN Wireless Motion Sensor Under Cabinet LED Lights (3-Pack) for a low...

www.techbargains.com

komando.com

Some Amazon Echos have a creepy but useful new feature

The phrase Big Brother is watching has been around for decades. But with today’s technological advances, this phrase is becoming more realistic. Tap or click here to see how someone can track you with a Tile or AirTag. With AI technology and smart devices, many of us voluntarily allow ourselves...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Ruyilam Flicking Flame Solar Outdoor Pathway Lights (4-Pack) $38.49

Amazon has the Ruyilam Flicking Flame Solar Outdoor Pathway Lights (4-Pack) for a low $38.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "W3CLMFV2" (Exp 11/20). This is originally $79.99, so you save 51% off list price. 96 LEDs & 2200mAh built-in battery. IP65 waterproof and weather resistant. Turn on...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Rqukwrd LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger $19.94

Amazon has the Rqukwrd LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger for a low $19.94 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "VOVVKSF7" (Exp 11/7). This is originally $39.88, so you save 50% off list price. Touch control and memory function. 5 lighting modes, 5 brightness levels. Foldable design & adjustable angle. Eye-friendly...
ELECTRONICS
#White Light
This Old House

The 5 Best LED Grow Lights (2021 Review)

Grow lights mimic natural sunlight, allowing you to grow your plants indoors. If you’re looking to start an indoor garden, read our review below to learn about the best LED grow lights available on Amazon. Best For Medium Coverage: Spider Farmer SF-2000 LED Grow Light. This LED grow light has...
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain (2-Pack)

The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on a black magnetic charger. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain (2-Pack): Power Up Your iWatch On the Go with This Pocket-Sized...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

X-Sense SD01 LED Escape Light Smoke Alarm Detector (6-Pack) $76.37

Amazon has the X-Sense SD01 LED Escape Light Smoke Alarm Detector (6-Pack) for a low $76.37 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "DZNNNWSS" (Exp 11/30). This is originally $143.95, so you save $67 off list price. Accurate, reliable, & sensitive. 2 lithium batteries w/ 3300 mAh. 85 dB...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to use motion sensors for smart lights outdoors

Smart lights are a great way to enhance home security. Being able to flip on the lights remotely or automatically, you can give the impression that someone is home and expose potential intruders. It’s possible to link your smart lights to outdoor motion sensors so that they flip on as soon as it detects any motion. Let’s take a look into how it all works.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Ativafit Exercise Stationary Indoor AirBike w/ Air Resistance $84.99

Amazon has the Ativafit Exercise Stationary Indoor AirBike w/ Air Resistance for a low $84.99 Free Shipping with Coupon Code: "50QP4A6Q" (Exp 11/20). Save 50% off the $170 list price. Computer features monitoring your distance, speed in real time to accomplish your fitness goals and the phone holder can hold...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Tofuls Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $7.49

Amazon has the Tofuls Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer for a low $7.49 after Clip Coupon (Exp 11/18). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $14.99, so you save 50% off list price. 150min working time. Safety protection and anti-skid design. LED light & IPX4 waterproof. including: 1x...
BEAUTY & FASHION
techbargains.com

Merece 96 LED Outdoor Solar Landscape Spotlights (4-Pack) $25.79

Amazon has the Merece 96 LED Outdoor Solar Landscape Spotlights (4-Pack) for a low $25.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30YR9XFA" (Exp Soon). This is originally $42.99, so you save 40% off list price. Max working Time: 12 hrs/45% lghting mode, 8 hrs/100% lighting mode. Made of...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Masilou IP64 Waterproof Smartphone Wall Mount Holder $8.49

Great for Washing the Dishes. Amazon has the Masilou IP64Waterproof Smartphone Wall Mount Holder for a low $8.49 after Coupon Code: "2ZYRSRXN" (Exp Soon). Save 50% off the list price after code. Wall Mount Phone Case fits for mobile phones MAX 6.8 inches. Anti-Fog High Perspective Window. IP64 Waterproof waterproof...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Engindot 3-in-1 5-Gallon Professional Wet Dry Vacuum $49.99

Amazon has the Engindot 3-in-1 5-Gallon Professional Wet Dry Vacuum for a low $49.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50EDBWRX" (Exp 11/16). This is originally $99.99, so you save 50% off list price. The vacuum package provides three nozzles, including a crevice nozzle, fur integrated nozzle, and sofa nozzle. The...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum $99

Walmart has the eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Cordless Stick-Vacuum for a low $99.00 Free Shipping. This normally sells for $199.00 so you're saving 50% off retail price. Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in mid mode, the perfect setting for everyday mess. Enable low mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time.
RETAIL
techbargains.com

Asakuki 410W 720p Native Portable Mini Projector w/ Carrying Bag $69.99

Amazon has the Asakuki 410W 720p Native Portable Mini Projector w/ Carrying Bag for a low $69.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon (Exp 11/14). This is originally $139.99 so you save $70 off list price. Native resolution: 1280x720p, display technology: LCD LED. Brightness: 7500 lumens, contrast ratio: 4000: 1. Speaker:...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Linksys Max-Stream AC3000 Tri-Band WiFi 5 Mesh Router $1123.21

Walmart has the Linksys Max-Stream AC3000 TriBand WiFi Mesh MU-MIMO Router (MR9000) for a low $123.21 Free Shipping. Save 20% off the $155 retail price. The MR9000 is also mesh enabled, you can expand your WiFi range by adding a Linksys Velop Mesh WiFi 5 nodes. 802.11ac Standard; WiFi Range...
RETAIL
techbargains.com

Soundance Ergonomic Mouse Pad $14.39

Amazon has the Soundance Ergonomic Mouse Pad for a low $14.39 after Coupon Code: "7AI2TRVR" (Exp 11/19). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $17.99, so you save 20% off list price. Non-slip PU base prevents sliding. 14" in length and 8" in width. Lycra surface for smooth...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Wyze Cam Floodlight provides 270° motion detection and adjustable, 2600-lumen LED lights

Feel safer in your home from dusk to dawn with the Wyze Cam Floodlight. Receive 270 degrees of customizable detection to monitor your home’s surroundings as well as an adjustable range and sensitivity up to 30 feet. Plus, with sound detection and advanced AI, it ensures no intruder will go unnoticed. Furthermore, the Wyze Cam Floodlight includes 2 adjustable LED lights with a combination of 2,600 lumens alongside a dimming option. These super-bright lights will light up your entire yard without disturbing your neighbors. Moreover, you’ll receive the Wyze Cam, which doesn’t just detect and deter motion but also records footage in 1080p Full HD. It also includes Starlight Sensor Color Night Vision. Finally, this gadget knows when the sun is down and up. So you’ll never have to wonder if you left the light on.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Discounts Powerbeats Pro Earbuds to Lowest Price Yet

Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that brings the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones down to just $179.95. That’s $70 off their regular price of $249.95, and the lowest price we’ve seen for Beats’ best-selling buds this year. It also makes them $18 cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro, which are $197 right now. Amazon Buy: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones $179.95 This early Black Friday deal gets you the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless high-performance earbuds in your choice of colors. Unlike...
ELECTRONICS

