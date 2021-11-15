YHN Wireless Motion Sensor Under Cabinet LED Lights (3-Pack) $20.34

Feel safer in your home from dusk to dawn with the Wyze Cam Floodlight. Receive 270 degrees of customizable detection to monitor your home’s surroundings as well as an adjustable range and sensitivity up to 30 feet. Plus, with sound detection and advanced AI, it ensures no intruder will go unnoticed. Furthermore, the Wyze Cam Floodlight includes 2 adjustable LED lights with a combination of 2,600 lumens alongside a dimming option. These super-bright lights will light up your entire yard without disturbing your neighbors. Moreover, you’ll receive the Wyze Cam, which doesn’t just detect and deter motion but also records footage in 1080p Full HD. It also includes Starlight Sensor Color Night Vision. Finally, this gadget knows when the sun is down and up. So you’ll never have to wonder if you left the light on.
Comments / 0