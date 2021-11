It was the story all week leading up to the game as Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze made his return to Oxford, Mississippi. He grew up in this state and has spent much of his life in Mississippi, including his time at Ole Miss. It’s obviously a place that is close to his heart, and, despite some shots from the Ole Miss football twitter account during the game which they later apologized for, Freeze got visibly emotional in his post game press conference for the first time during his tenure as Liberty’s head coach.

OXFORD, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO