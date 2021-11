ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara stood in front of reporters this week wearing a blue jacket with his first name emblazoned on the front. The jackets look like something a factory worker would wear, and have become a status symbol of sorts around Michigan’s football building in recent years. They’re big, heavy and represent a workmanlike attitude. Only players who travel to the first Big Ten road game every season are given one. And earlier this year, McNamara, the team’s starting quarterback, was eager to get his.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO