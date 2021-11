When it comes to salmon, most home cooks stick to oven roasting or pan searing these pink, buttery fillets. What most people don't realize is that curing salmon is just as easy as your go-to salmon preparation method. Sure, it takes a bit more time, but don't worry, because most of that time is inactive. Not to mention, curing your own salmon gives you the option to control the saltiness of the final product, and you can toss any desired herbs or spices that you particularly like into your curing mix.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO