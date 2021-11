Safe, cheap and sustainable technology for energy storage has been developed at the Laboratory of Organic Electronics, Linköping University. It is based on two major breakthroughs: the manufacture of wood-based electrodes in rolled form, and a new type of water-based electrolyte. The result has been published in the scientific journal Advanced Energy and Sustainability Research. The technology has been patented and is to be commercialized by Norrköping-based spin-off company Ligna Energy AB, which received the award for best "Startup for Climate", during the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO