ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

This Unbelievable Unique Idaho Lookout Tower Is For Rent

By Rik Mikals
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for the perfect place to take your outdoor enthusiast? I think we've found the perfect place for you right on the border of Washington and Idaho. My wife is big into the outdoors and here's an Idaho VRBO that you'll have to hike to but it's got the most amazing...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
97.5 KISS FM

As Winter Approaches, Amazing WA State-Local Weather Records

As winter approaches, wondering what weather records we might set this year. Coming off the hottest temps recorded in area history earlier this year, will winter go the opposite way? These are compiled from the National Weather Service (NWS-NOAA) and the Washington State Climatologist website. According to NOAA, official Federal records for Tri-Cities didn't start until 1937, but others were kept locally. These are NOAA-NWS.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#Wa#Id#Liberty#Coeur D Alene Lakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
97.5 KISS FM

Update: Is There a Man in the Van in Richland Canyon? Yes, And You Can Help.

There is a man in the van in a Richland canyon. A couple of days ago, we brought you the report of a what seemed to be an abandoned van in a canyon in Richland. Hey does anyone know anything about the white van that’s been in Leslie Canyon for around 8+weeks? Not sure if someone is living down there, needs help or what. Just wondering, the van would move a little once in a while but hasn’t in a week or so.
HOMELESS
97.5 KISS FM

25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Know Any of Them?

Sofia Lucerno Juarez went missing from Kennewick on February 4th, 2003, just a day before her 5th birthday. According to the Kennewick Police Department:. Sofia Juarez was abducted between 8:00 pm and 9:15 pm, as she walked westbound in the 100 block of E. 15th Avenue, towards S. Washington Street, in Kennewick, WA. Sofia was taken from her family, and from us, as a community. Her mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to Sofia.
KENNEWICK, WA
97.5 KISS FM

I Couldn’t Wait to Leave Tri-Cities, Here’s Why I Love Living Here Now

Like many young people, I couldn't wait to move away from Tri-Cities. All of my friends were going to move to Seattle or Portland after we graduated. I moved here from Iowa, where we lived in a town of 1,500 people. Everyone knew everyone and it was so nauseating. It was considered rude if you didn't wave to cars passing by on the road. We moved to Tri-Cities when I was in the fifth grade. Everything felt so huge when I got here. I mean, Tri-Cities had a mall and I didn't even know what a mall was. As I got older, I longed for even more big city "amenities." Going out at night became more and more important to me. All of a sudden, Tri-Cities started to feel small and I hated it but I'm not sure what it was exactly I was looking for.
IOWA STATE
97.5 KISS FM

Indoor Event Vax Requirement Doesn’t Include Schools, Churches

"Large Event” does not include any assembly operated, managed, conducted, controlled, or supervised by a public, private, or charter K-12 educational organization or a religious or faith-based organization." Those words are straight from Gov. Inslee's latest proclamation concerning the requirement to show vaccination proof at indoor events at or exceeding...
KENNEWICK, WA
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy