This Unbelievable Unique Idaho Lookout Tower Is For Rent

Like many young people, I couldn't wait to move away from Tri-Cities. All of my friends were going to move to Seattle or Portland after we graduated. I moved here from Iowa, where we lived in a town of 1,500 people. Everyone knew everyone and it was so nauseating. It was considered rude if you didn't wave to cars passing by on the road. We moved to Tri-Cities when I was in the fifth grade. Everything felt so huge when I got here. I mean, Tri-Cities had a mall and I didn't even know what a mall was. As I got older, I longed for even more big city "amenities." Going out at night became more and more important to me. All of a sudden, Tri-Cities started to feel small and I hated it but I'm not sure what it was exactly I was looking for.

