Using Passive ETFs to Track Risk Appetite for Active Gains

By Karrie Gordon
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExchange traded funds can be handy tools for gauging market interest and risk appetite at a glance. Because of their liquidity, ETFs are often accurate, up-to-date measurements of how investors are viewing market environments and risk, and they are something that active managers are constantly tracking, particularly in more volatile...

www.etftrends.com

u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

The Fed’s Balancing Act: Jobs Growth, Inflation and Tapering

As we visit with investors, we are frequently asked about our outlook for the economy and how it might affect the markets in the near-term. Typically, those conversations focus on jobs growth, inflation, and the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering its bond purchases over the coming months. As we detail below, we think that future monthly jobs reports will build on the strength we saw in the October report released in early November. A combination of factors will likely propel strengthening jobs creation in the months ahead. COVID numbers are much improved over last summer when the pace of jobs creation eased. Furthermore, with job openings remaining near record highs and jobs hard to fill, business surveys suggest that wages will continue to move higher. In fact, a record percentage of small businesses reported increasing compensation according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Additionally, the Employment Cost Index (ECI) reached the fastest year-over-year growth rate since 2005. Meanwhile, individuals and families are spending down the windfalls received from fiscal stimulus policy response. As the excess savings decline, we expect that the shortage of available workers will ease, and jobs creation will accelerate.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Commodities: A Tactical Opportunity in Inflationary Times

As we enter the final quarter of 2021, signs indicate that price and wage inflation may not be as transitory as expected but instead may be building into a secular trend. When inflation strikes, commodities historically have helped investors weather the storm. As the early stages of a longer commodity “supercycle” emerge, how should investors position their portfolios to take advantage of developing trends?
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Is Now the Time For Managed Futures?

The Mount Lucas president and CIO Tim Rudderow recently sat down with KraneShares to discuss current market environments and the benefits that managed futures have to offer investors right now. Rudderow pioneered systematic trend-following and managed futures to provide investors with uncorrelated returns amid market volatility and significant events. Futures...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Fed
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Are Chinese Stocks Gaining Momentum Again?

China’s retail sales picked up during the month of October, which could provide an early indicator that the economy could be overcoming its challenges in 2021. As such, ETF traders can look at potential buy-the-dip opportunities in China funds. A pair of leveraged funds from Direxion could also help amplify gains.
RETAIL
etftrends.com

Access blockchain and cryptocurrency exposure with ETF simplicity

Multiple ways to access digital assets. As the space has grown, investors now have more ways to access digital assets. ETFs provide an efficient way to invest. ETFs can provide investors with exposure to different aspects of the digital asset ecosystem, all through well-known vehicles that are efficient to own and trade.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Some Value Available in High Octane Healthcare ETF

Healthcare innovators, including genomics companies, are rarely inexpensive in equity market terms. Often, rich multiples are simply the cost of admission that investors have to pay to access a high-growth parts of the healthcare sector. However, there are times when some biotechnology and genomics stocks go on sale, confirming to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
etftrends.com

Investors Still Flocked to Muni Bonds in November

Riding on the optimism of passing the infrastructure package through the House of Representatives, investors piled into municipal bonds during the month of November. “There’s been record demand for U.S. municipal bond funds in 2021, with an estimated $85.36 billion in net inflows through September, according to Refinitiv Lipper data,” CNBC reports. “While demand slid from August through October, investors poured back into muni bonds in November, despite Democrats’ stalled attempts to increase taxes on the wealthy.”
MARKETS
etftrends.com

China Golden Dragon ETF Ticked 7% Higher Over the Past Week

China may have put the Evergrande crisis behind it, causing the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) to rise 7% within the past week. PGJ seeks to track the investment results of the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index. The underlying index is composed of securities of U.S. exchange-listed companies that are headquartered or incorporated in the People’s Republic of China.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

New High-Yield Bonds ETF From American Century Investment and Nomura

American Century Investments has partnered with Nomura Asset Management to launch a new active ETF, the American Century Select High Yield (AHYB), which follows an investment strategy that aligns with an American Century mutual fund focused on high income, according to the press release. The fund focuses on high-yield corporate...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Last Week’s Invesco Fund Flows Highlight Inflation Hedging

Inflation fears continue to persist in the capital markets, as evidenced by the latest inflows into Invesco exchange traded funds (ETFs), particularly the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA). The consumer price index (CPI) rose to a three-decade high during the month of October, highlighting the need for inflation hedges. One...
BUSINESS

