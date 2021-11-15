ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60 Small Town Restaurants in Southeast Minnesota That Are Worth The Drive

By Dunken
 4 days ago
I recently asked listeners to tell me what their favorite small-town restaurant is and what I should order when I visit it. My goal...

No Fooling: It Was The Coldest Morning In Rochester Since April 1

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester has experienced its coldest morning since April Fool’s Day. The unofficial overnight low at the airport was 16 degrees. The last time it was this cold was April 1st when the low was also 16 degrees. The average low this time of year is 24 degrees. Austin, Dodge Center, Faribault, and Preston reported morning lows of 18 degrees. The St Marys Hospital heliport also reported a low of 18 degrees.
ROCHESTER, MN
How Many Beers Can Minnesotans Drink Before Feeling Tipsy?

If you're going to be tipping a few back during the holidays this year, how many beers can a Minnesotan drink before you start to feel it?. The holiday season and having a lovely, festive adult beverage practically go hand-in-hand, don't they? I mean, where's the fun in getting together with family and friends if you don't have the proper libations to help you celebrate, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Minnesota State
Kasson, MN
Rochester, MN
Chatfield, MN
Rochester, MN
Austin, MN
Spring Valley, MN
One Minnesota’s Most Affordable Cities is 40 Miles From Rochester

If you're looking to save some money, you might want to consider moving to one of Minnesota's 10 Most Affordable Cities-- one is located just 40 miles from Rochester. One of the enduring phenomenons brought about by the pandemic has been the ability of many of us to do our jobs from home. So if you can work remotely, and you want to save some money, perhaps moving to one of the 10 Most Affordable Cities in Minnesota is something to consider.
MINNESOTA STATE
Creative or Weird? Duluth House Looks a Little Bit Like ‘The Flintstones’

Do you think this Duluth, Minnesota house looks a bit like 'The Flintstones' house too?. One of the most unique and creative houses in Minnesota was just on the market in Duluth, Minnesota. It has a gorgeous setting with trees surrounding absolutely everywhere! But there is one feature that seems a bit familiar to anyone who watched cartoons back in the '80s and '90s. It sort of reminds people of the popular show "The Flintstones".
DULUTH, MN
10 Phobias That Will Make Life in Minnesota Miserable for You

There are some pretty weird fears out there with even weirder names. Like, for instance, the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. That's called "Arachibutyrophobia." Or the fear of the color yellow -- that's called "Xanthophobia." Anyone with the fear of balloons (Globophobia) probably has a bad time at birthday parties, and Nomophobia -- or the fear of being without your mobile phone -- is a very real thing in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

