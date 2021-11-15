'Fraggle Rock' revival arrives on Apple TV+ on January 21

Apple+ is now carrying Prospect Park’s 2013 online reboot of both ALL MY CHILDREN and ONE LIFE TO LIVE on their platform, which originally streamed from April 29 to September 2, 2013 (AMC) and April 29 to August 19, 2013 (OLTL). In addition to AMC fan faves like Thorsten Kaye (ex-Zach, AMC; Ridge, B&B), Cady McClain (ex-Dixie, AMC et al) and Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, AMC et al), DAYS stars Robert Scott Wilson (Ben; ex-Pete, AMC) and Sal Stowers (Lani; ex-Cassandra, AMC) appear in the series. OLTL features beloved vets like Erika Slezak (ex-Viki), Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora et al) and Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo), to name a few. If you are an Apple TV customer, iTunes allows you to download single episodes of the entire season. For ALL MY CHILDREN, click here and for ONE LIFE TO LIVE, click here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO