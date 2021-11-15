ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fraggle Rock' revival arrives on Apple TV+ on January 21

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The reboot of the Jim Henson Company puppet show "Fraggle Rock" will be arriving onApple TV+ on January 21,...

appleinsider.com

