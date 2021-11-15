ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Copper price down on fears of slowdown in China

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe copper price fell on Monday as economic data in China showed unexpectedly strong industrial output but weakness in the property sector. Copper for delivery in December was down 0.6% on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.42 per pound ($9,724 per tonne). China’s production of 10 nonferrous...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Copper#Comex#The Statistics Bureau#Chinese#Reuters#Nbs#Commerzbank
BBC

Alibaba: Shares dive after China spending slowdown warning

Alibaba shares have slumped by more than 10% in Hong Kong trade after the Chinese online retail giant warned of a slowdown in consumer spending. The company forecast that its annual revenue would grow at the slowest pace since its stock market debut in 2014. The weak figures underscore the...
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
mining.com

Gold demand lacklustre in top hubs, Indian dealers eye wedding season boost

Physical gold demand in major Asian hubs softened this week with prices near multi-month peaks, although Indian dealers looked to the upcoming wedding season for renewed interest in bullion. “Jewellers have taken a pause. They are waiting for prices to correct,” said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
mining.com

Chinese firms to use INE copper prices more in international trade

Companies including Chinese copper producers Jiangxi Copper and Zijin Mining on Friday agreed to use yuan-denominated Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) prices more in cross-border trade, the bourse’s parent said. China, the world’s top copper consumer, launched the INE copper contract a year ago in a bid to exert more...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

(Reuters) -Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world’s biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged to 2,200 yuan...
ECONOMY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

China’s coal support continues with $31bn finance promise

China continues to set itself apart from global peers when it comes to coal, allocating more than $31 billion (200 billion yuan) in financing at a time when most global banks are shunning the fuel. The country’s central bank will use its relending program to provide loans to national banks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

China October copper exports fall to 8-month low

Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's copper exports in October fell 4.1% from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, hitting their lowest since February as an anticipated surge in shipments to overseas warehouses failed to materialise. Exports of unwrought copper and copper products last month were 69,285 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down from 72,257 tonnes in September but still up 8.1% year-on-year. China, the world's top copper consumer and importer, rarely exports large volumes of the metal. However, the spread between Shanghai copper prices and London Metal Exchange (LME) prices recently allowed companies to profit from shipping metal overseas, provided they could arrange transport. LME warehouses can be found nearby in Japan and South Korea but not in mainland China. Record backwardation in LME copper, where prices for immediate delivery were far higher than for future delivery amid very low inventories, has collapsed over the past month, leading to speculation that a flurry of deliveries from China was on the way. A shortage of shipping containers and high freight rates are causing bottlenecks in global trade, however. China's copper exports in the first 10 months of 2021 were up 26.1% year-on-year at 772,443 tonnes, having topped 100,000 tonnes in August. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Peter Graff)
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

Alibaba Shares Drop 11% as Its Slashes Guidance and Earnings Plunge on China's Slowdown

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba on Thursday missed revenue and earnings expectations for the September quarter, as slowing economic growth in China weighed on results, adding to regulatory headwinds. Here's how Alibaba did in its fiscal second-quarter, versus Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Revenue: 200.69 billion yuan ($31.4 billion) vs. 204.93 billion yuan...
MARKETS
CNBC

U.S. asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves, sources say

The Biden administration has asked some of the world's largest oil-consuming nations to consider releasing some of their crude reserves in a coordinated effort to lower prices and stimulate the economic recovery, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

SQM expects lithium prices to jump 50% before year-end

SQM (NYSE: SQM), the world’s second largest lithium miner, expects average prices for the battery metal to rise close to 50% in the last three months of the year from the previous quarter, as strong demand for the key ingredient to make electric vehicle batteries continues to put pressure on the market.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Chart: How much gold is in the world?

The World Gold Council estimates that miners have historically extracted a total of 201,296 tonnes of gold, leaving another 53,000 tonnes left in identified underground reserves. If all of the above-ground gold were stacked beside each other, the resulting cube would only measure 22 meters on each side, which is...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Vedanta sees India’s aluminum output reaching 5mt in 5-6 years

Annual aluminum production in India could reach 5 million tonnes in five to six years, an official from metals group Vedanta Ltd said on Thursday, an increase of around 25% from current levels. “The 4 million tonnes of metal production today potentially could increase to 5 million tonnes in about...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Vale courts Latin steel mills again as China infatuation fades

Like its iron-ore rivals, Vale has understandably been obsessed with Chinese demand over the past two decades. Now the Brazilian miner is taking a fresh look in its own backyard. That’s because China is tapping the brakes on steelmaking in a bid to contain pollution and energy consumption. And while...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy