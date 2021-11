WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From grueling pain to unimaginable joy; going into labor is many things, but in the United States, it can also be dangerous for mother and child. Newly compiled data from March of Dimes shows more than 700 women in the U.S. die each year during childbirth and more than 10%a of infants are born prematurely.

