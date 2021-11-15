ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fraggle Rock' revival arrives on Apple TV+ on January 21

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reboot of the Jim Henson Company puppet show "Fraggle Rock" will be arriving on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022, which Apple revealed with a new teaser trailer. Posted to YouTube on Monday, the official teaser for Fraggle Rock: Back...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

svdaily.com

Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5. This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a World...
TV & VIDEOS
Soap Opera Digest

AMC And OLTL Reboots Available on Apple TV

Apple+ is now carrying Prospect Park’s 2013 online reboot of both ALL MY CHILDREN and ONE LIFE TO LIVE on their platform, which originally streamed from April 29 to September 2, 2013 (AMC) and April 29 to August 19, 2013 (OLTL). In addition to AMC fan faves like Thorsten Kaye (ex-Zach, AMC; Ridge, B&B), Cady McClain (ex-Dixie, AMC et al) and Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, AMC et al), DAYS stars Robert Scott Wilson (Ben; ex-Pete, AMC) and Sal Stowers (Lani; ex-Cassandra, AMC) appear in the series. OLTL features beloved vets like Erika Slezak (ex-Viki), Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora et al) and Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo), to name a few. If you are an Apple TV customer, iTunes allows you to download single episodes of the entire season. For ALL MY CHILDREN, click here and for ONE LIFE TO LIVE, click here.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Finch” Sets New Record For Apple TV+

The recently released Tom Hanks-led sci-fi feature “Finch” has resulted in a new record for the Apple TV+ service according to Deadline. The Miguel Sapochnik-directed apocalyptic drama debuted this past Friday and has reportedly become the most-watched original film on the service, surpassing Hanks’ WWII thriller “Greyhound” which was one of the earliest acquisitions by Apple TV+ last year.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

How to watch 'The Shrink Next Door' on Apple TV+

"The Shrink Next Door" has premiered on Apple TV+. The series stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. It follows the true story of a man who is manipulated by his therapist. "The Shrink Next Door," the new dramedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, has made its worldwide debut on Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Newest Marvel TV Series Arrives on Hulu

Previously announced as being in the works with an ambitious slate of C-list Marvel characters getting their own cartoons, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is now streaming all ten episodes on Hulu. Voice actor Fred Tatasciore lends his talents to the titular simian killer, with the rest of the voice cast also including Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis along with George Takei and Olivia Munn. Hit-Monkey joins Marvel's MODOK as the other animated show from the House of Ideas on the streaming service, but unlike that series which was stop-motion, Hit-Monkey takes on more of an anime-style look. The road to getting Hit-Monkey made has actually been a long one for creators series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon who revealed to us they've been pitching it for a decade.
TV SERIES
People

Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock Reboot Teaser Recreates the Original Intro: 'Dance Your Cares Away!'

It may be Monday, but you might just have to save your worries for another day... because Fraggle Rock is back!. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock arrives on Apple TV+ on Jan. 21, and will see the return of the Jim Henson Company show's original characters — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — for 13 episodes. It follows the successful Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts released on the streaming service in 2020.
THEATER & DANCE
toughpigs.com

Fraggle Rock Gets New Teaser, Release Date

Wow, a new Fraggle Rock series! Who thought this would ever happen???. The first teaser trailer has popped up online, and it looks terrific. The colors are bright, the characters look great, there are Inkspots, and Mokey has a new hairstyle! (Maybe that’ll help get her some more merch this time around.)
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Apple TV+ Drops Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Comeback Teaser

Apple TV+ has released an official teaser for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. The reboot series will hit the streaming service on January 21, 2022. According to a release, Season 1 of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will span 13 episodes. The series will see the return of the Jim Henson Company show's original characters Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle "Traveling" Matt. It also follows the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Shorts released on the streaming service in 2020.Check out the new clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Highlights 'Disney Melee Mania' Apple Arcade Exclusive, Shares 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Teaser

Apple today announced that "Disney Melee Mania," a new game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters, will soon be coming exclusively to Apple Arcade. Developed by Mighty Bear Games, Disney Melee Mania brings a large number of Disney and Pixar characters together to battle in a virtual arena. Characters from "Wreck-It Ralph," "Frozen," "The Incredibles," "Toy Story," and more battle against each other in three-versus-three matches as they compete to become Disney champions, in the first-ever Disney game of its kind. More characters will be added regularly, each with their own set of moves and unlockable cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Apple TV+ Sets Debut for Reunion Series (Watch)

A revival of Fraggle Rock is coming to Apple TV+ soon. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the reunion series – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Viewers will see the return of Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for new adventures starting in January. There are 13 episodes planned.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘The Afterparty’ at Apple TV Plus Gets January Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that “The Afterparty” will premiere on Jan. 28 with three episodes. The following five episode will debut weekly on Fridays. The series is an ensemble comedy about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. Each episode explores the alibi of a different character with visuals and film references to match each of their perspectives. Stars include Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Murder-mystery comedy 'The Afterparty' lands on Apple TV+ on January 28

The highly anticipated comedy features Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and more. The show, which will feature Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and others, follows a murder mystery with each episode telling the story from a different person's perspective. It's an interesting approach and it's one that will make this a must-watch for me.
TV SERIES
Variety

Randall Park to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Set at Last Blockbuster Video From Vanessa Ramos

Randall Park is set to star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, Variety has learned. The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday”) and Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Happy Endings”) also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio. The single-cam series is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

'Ted Lasso' cast launch Apple's new The Grove store

Ahead of its official opening, Apple's relocated The Grove store in Los Angeles, hosted the cast of Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" for a Q&A event. The relocated The Grove store opens on Friday, November 19, 2021, but the night before saw a special launch event. Apple CEO Tim Cook...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Anna’: TV Review

From Amazon’s remake of Utopia to CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand to FX on Hulu’s take on Y: The Last Man, audiences haven’t been eager to embrace the myriad TV projects focused on the aftermath of fictional global pandemics — shows that had the bad fate to be developed before, but released after, we experienced the real thing. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth at least did well enough to be renewed for a second season, and we’ll see what happens with HBO Max’s upcoming Station Eleven or the second installment of Nat Geo’s pandemic-of-the-year anthology The Hot Zone. AMC+’s Anna begins each...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Harriet the Spy’ Review: Beanie Feldstein’s Voice Work Shines in Apple TV’s Flat Animated Series

In 1964 author Louise Fitzhugh introduced readers to an 11-year-old wannabe spy named Harriet M. Welch. Despite the success of the books, pop culture certainly took its time monetizing Fitzhugh’s character, with Nickelodeon only bringing Harriet to the big screen in 1996 with a more up-to-date sensibility. Now, Apple TV+ has returned to Fitzhugh’s character, and her illustrated aesthetic with their new animated series, “Harriet the Spy.” With just five episodes in its debut season, and another five set to come out next spring, writer Will McRobb’s series isn’t so much a standard television adaptation of Fitzhugh’s novel as it is...
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: K-Dramas, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘You’ Dominate Netflix

“Squid Game” isn’t the only K-Drama dominating Netflix, and classics like “Seinfeld” never seem to grow old. Highlights from Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10s (which includes original series, acquired series, movies and overall programming) from the week of Oct. 18 through 24 include the South Korean noir thriller “My Name” making one of the Top 10s, “You” usurping “Squid Game” in both overall and original programming lists, “Seinfeld” making No. 4 on the acquired list and “Black Widow” still spinning her web around watchers on Disney Plus. Not only did Nielsen publish these analyses Thursday, but the company also updated The Gauge...
TV SERIES

