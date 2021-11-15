Why Staring At Screens Is Making Your Eyeballs Elongate — And How To Stop It

Take your cereal with you, and keep the sog away all day long. Cereal is delightful, but it's been stuck at home our entire lives. With the crunch cup, we can have a fresh cereal wherever and whenever. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Additional submission from...
Do you know who supplies advertising and cutouts to businesses? As it turns out, neither do the businesses — or at least not the employees of this Kum & Go gas station convenience store, who didn't blink an eye when Kyle Scheele brought in a giant poster of himself and stationed it in the shop.
Not only is this a fun way to spend time indoors, but this app-driven putting green will analyze your shots to help you improve. We're not gonna lie, we could use some time in the putting department. We'll take any help we can get.
Use fixtures and parameterize them to make you and your reviewers happy. Pytest ships with a bunch of nice syntactic features that all Python developers should know and use regularly. Why’s that? Because, when you use them, you will massively improve your test code’s quality and even more importantly your mood when writing tests. In a previous post, I talked about parameterizing Pytest tests. Today, we’re gonna have a look at fixtures and how you can make the most out of them. Are you ready? Let’s dive into the problem!
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
Follow the Pattern is a brand new column from furniture maker and upholstery expert (and Home52's Resident Design Wiz), Nicole Crowder. Nicole is here to show us how to breathe new life into old furniture, reuse and repurpose materials, take chances with color and pattern—and develop a signature aesthetic. Today, she shares her holiday table ideas.
A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
Meet the twins battling a one-in-two-million condition that is slowly turning their muscles to bone. Lucy and Zoe, from Northern Ireland, were both born with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The condition, which is so rare that the sisters are one of just three sets of twins in the world known...
A California man found himself engaged in a bitter standoff with Amazon for more than four days after a driver for the delivery giant abandoned a van in his driveway last Friday. The man, who chronicled the bizarre saga on social media and asked to be identified by his Twitter...
When you find you need to cut back on expenses, or you simply would like to live simply, there are surprising ways to pinch a few pennies. DIY laundry detergent is easy to make and works as well as the store-bought products. Make and store in recycled containers to add to the planet-friendliness.
We all love a buffet, so who can blame someone for taking liberties and stretching the “all you can eat” promise to its limits?. Well, one unhappy restaurant did, apparently, and reportedly banned a man from its buffet for scoffing too much. Chinese food live-streamer known only as Mr Kang,...
Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...
There are many things that can make you move with your family, from a new job to a search for security and stability. The move may be hard on everyone, especially your kids, and so you need to find ways to make it easier for them. Have a look at five ways in which you can do this below and make it a great event for everyone.
I’ve had the wind knocked out of me. I’m heartbroken and coping with the feeling of betrayal by an institution I’ve always been loyal to and thought (wrongly so) would never dare hurt me: Panera Bread Co. One fateful day last month, Panera took their delicious baked potato soup off...
With just seven days to go until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – the countdown is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
With health authorities driving all those most at risk to take their booster hit as quickly as possible, several people have got ahead, reporting having undergone ‘COVID toes’ after receiving their dose. COVID toes from booster hit. The most typical side effects of the Corona vaccine are headaches, tiredness, and...
Everyone enjoys traveling now and then, whether it’s a short weekend trip to the countryside or an extended vacation to the beach in another country. Of course, if you are an avid traveler, you would already know how to plan your trip, especially if you are going alone or with a few friends. But traveling with your family is different; you need to make sure everything is planned correctly, especially if you’re going with your children.
If you’ve spent any amount of time on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok over the past year, you’ve probably encountered a post encouraging you to unclench your jaw. Everyone from Tyler Oakley to Domino’s to the United Nations has gotten in on the action. And as annoying as it might be to be commanded to practice self-care from a pizza parlor, “unclench your jaw” isn’t just a meme. It’s actually good advice.
You should see the big wad of lint I just plucked from the trap of my clothes dryer. Ack! Where does all of that come from? I know I emptied all pockets, and I’m certain I did not wash a bag of pillow stuffing. I’ll tell you what it is,...
The term coined for neck and back pain caused by using our digital devices, ‘tech neck’ was affecting many of us long before the pandemic. But months glued to the same screen all day, followed by endless scrolling all evening, and it's likely that this modern phenomenon is troubling every one of us right now.
Comments / 0