PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) is pleased to announce a preliminary restructuring of its corporate debt in preparation for initial funding. Josh Hanes, CEO of NRP Stone, observed, 'We have accomplished our preliminary objectives of initiating earth-space commerce and have prepared the company to become a desirable candidate for first-round funding.' The company recently renegotiated its debt structure with David Clark, a shareholder and note holder, from a series of 8% one-year notes into one single note for the original principle owed. The new note is due December 2023 at 0% interest giving the company time to grow its operations. This forgiveness of interest and the extension of the balance owed reduces the company's liabilities currently and in the future.

