Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Baylor: Six Top 25 teams took losses this week, but four of those were Top 25 teams against one another, so there wasn’t a ton of movement up and down the ballot. The biggest win came by Baylor, a 27-14 decision over Oklahoma, which pushed the Bears from No. 16 on my ballot to No. 12. Most of the teams in the top 10 ticked up a spot or two with the Sooners’ loss. San Diego State jumped from No. 17 from No. 20 after beating Nevada, although you could argue for the Aztecs above two-loss BYU, at No. 15 for me. Wisconsin (No. 22) and Utah (No. 24) both made my ballot after being unranked last week.

