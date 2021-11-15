ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ debuts at #2, the group’s highest-charting album ever in the US

Cover picture for the articleTurns out ABBA‘s comeback was something fans didn’t know they needed. The group’s new albumm Voyage –– their first in about 40 years — has debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 album chart. That’s the highest the iconic Swedish group has ever gotten on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy