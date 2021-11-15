ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murdered and missing Native cases should be a higher priority, Stanton tells Garland

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Rep. Greg Stanton admonished U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his lack of progress in addressing the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and persons. Stanton’s words echoed...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Why missing, murdered Indigenous cases are so hard to solve

There are hundreds of open missing and murdered indigenous people cases in New Mexico and solving them is no easy task. New Mexico has the highest number of missing and murdered indigenous women. Since 1990, there have been 78 cases. “I think there's still kind of a misconception on Navajo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Armed man arrested outside court as MSNBC denies photographing jury

The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.NBC News...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Stanton
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys And Men#Murder Cases#Native#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#D#The House Committee
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy