Tenants in New York may have two more months of eviction protections, but most renters nationwide have been exposed since August. Eviction filings have risen steadily since the Supreme Court tossed President Biden’s eviction ban at the end of the summer. Meanwhile, the glacial pace of rent relief had seen only 6 percent of an over $46 billion pot reach households in need by late October.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO