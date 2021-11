Knock, knock. Your Fresh-Cut, Premium Tree is Here. Picture this – with a few simple clicks of a mouse, your beautiful, fresh Christmas tree is promptly delivered to your home and installed into its stand – mess-free! Christmas Tree For Me – the genius idea created by Jeff and Bridget Feccia in 2017– has revolutionized the Christmas tree buying experience across Boston! Their mission is to provide Boston-area families the ultimate Christmas convenience: on-demand tree delivery, setup, light stringing, and removal.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO