ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks Keep Streak Going

By Bob Fina
insidehockey.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trevor Zegras show continues. He buried two goals and added an assist as the Ducks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in a 5pm start on Sunday in Anaheim. The first one was a one-timer that Zegras buried on the power play. The chance came nearly at the end of a...

insidehockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Ducks look to extend win streak on road vs. Canucks

The Anaheim Ducks will take their confidence on the road and hope their recent success follows when they visit the Vancouver Canucks in the opener of a two-game trip on Tuesday night. The Ducks.
NHL
insidehockey.com

1000 and 1000

Would he or wouldn’t he—get his thousandth point? Would they or wouldn’t they—get their thousandth win? Yes, he would, and yes, they would. And it didn’t take long to deal with the first of those “would he’s?”. With under five minutes gone, Getzlaf spotted a breaking Cam Fowler and passed the puck to him. That sounds simple. It wasn’t. He spotted Fowler considerably ahead of him and threw a puck off the boards that rebounded to Fowler. The latter then streaked in on goal and slapped the puck on a one-timer—which he almost never does on the rush—into the net.
NHL
Redlands Daily Facts

Ducks rally to beat Blues and extend winning streak to 4 in a row

ANAHEIM — Good against the dregs is one thing. Good against the elites, well, that’s something else entirely as the Ducks learned Sunday when they welcomed the St. Louis Blues to Honda Center and attempted to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games. The Blues were sharp with the...
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4

SEATTLE — It had been a week of heightened urgency for a Kraken team allowing an abundance of losses to pile up far too quickly in their debut season. And that urgency showed a bit too much early in Thursday night’s game against the surging Anaheim Ducks, as the Kraken played like a tentative team with skates encased in cement and sticks seized in a white-knuckled death grip. By the time the Kraken finally got their game going in the second period, they were playing catchup the rest of the way in an eventual 7-4 loss that was their third in a row over a six-day stretch.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
NHL

Recap: Streaks Live as Ducks Win Wild One in Vancouver

Troy Terry's point streak hit 12 games, including an OT game-winner, and John Gibson made 41 saves to guide the Ducks to their fifth straight win, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 tonight at Rogers Arena. The win also pushes the Ducks point streak to seven games (5-0-2). NHL GAMECENTER |...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: McDavid passes 600 points; Ducks’ streak continues

On Sunday, the Ducks stayed stunningly hot, pushing their NHL-leading active winning streak to seven games. With good reason, Troy Terry is grabbing the most headlines — aside from maybe John Gibson. In the Ducks’ latest win, Terry grabbed an assist to push his point streak to a wildly unexpected 14 games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks Should Keep Gibson at all Costs

The Anaheim Ducks‘ rebuild looks as if it has gone quicker than most have expected. People have been speculating that the team may plan on trading John Gibson after he signed that long extension. Though it could bring in a huge haul if a contending team were to try and pull that off, the Ducks would be wise to hold onto this elite talent and have him backstop a team that is getting closer to Cup contention.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals winning streak ends in overtime to Ducks

The Washington Capitals fought but once again couldn’t overcome the overtime jinx as they snapped their four game winning streak. The Anaheim Ducks, believe it or not, are on a roll and extend their winning streak to eight games. The Ducks struck first on a goal from Cam Fowler at...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Dallas Eakins
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Tyler Myers
Person
Sam Carrick
Los Angeles Daily News

Ducks’ 8-game winning streak ends against Hurricanes

ANAHEIM — One of these days, the Ducks’ passes won’t connect. Their shots won’t hit their intended target. Their defensive play and goaltending won’t be as sharp as expected. Or needed. Their special teams won’t be up to their usual high standards. Their overall game will suffer the consequences. That...
NHL
NHL

Terry's Streak Hits 16 Games, Now Third in Ducks History

Ducks winger Troy Terry scored a first-period goal tonight vs. Carolina, extending his career-high point streak to 16 games (12-10=22). Over the last 10+ NHL seasons, Terry, Jack Eichel (17 games in 2019-20) and Connor McDavid (also 16 games this season) are the ONLY three players under 25 years of age to have point streaks of 16-or-more games.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks' Winning Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Carolina

Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 16 games, but the Carolina Hurricanes scored a third-period goal to defeat the Ducks 2-1 tonight at Honda Center. The setback ends Anaheim's NHL-best eight-game winning streak and 10-game point streak (8-0-2). NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Terry extended his streak to 16...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducks#The Vancouver Canucks 5 1#Z
insidehockey.com

Ducks Crash, Gently

Now this is a test. The Carolina Hurricanes stormed out of the gate, winning nine games in a row. Coming into Anaheim on Thursday, they were 12-2-0. The Ducks, after limping out of the gate, are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games. They had a league-leading eight-game win streak and NHL best ten game point streak coming in. Carolina’s earlier nine-game streak is the longest in the NHL this year.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
dallassun.com

Ducks put streak to test against mighty Blues

On a night the Anaheim Ducks honored one of their all-time great players, one of their youngest continued to show he may earn one of those ceremonies years from now. Shortly after Ryan Getzlaf was honored for becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer, teammate Troy Terry notched a point inhis 10th straight game in the Ducks' 3-1 win over Arizona on Friday night.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Ducks, Terry look to extend streaks against Blues

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Anaheim Ducks responded to a last-place finish in the eight-team Honda West Division and three consecutive seasons without an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by doing, well, not much except agreeing to a one-year contract with captain Ryan Getzlaf to return for his 17th NHL season (all with Anaheim). A lot of faith was put into a roster that has six homegrown players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft since 2016. Yet a fifth-round pick (No. 148) in the 2015 NHL Draft has given the Ducks a big lift entering their home game against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSMW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Troy Terry has scored 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in a 10-game point streak, the longest in the NHL this season and third-best by an Anaheim skater since 2000-01 behind Corey Perry (19 in 2009-10), Getzlaf (15 in 2007-08, 14 in 2013-14 and 11 games in 2015-16 and 2009-10) and Andy McDonald (11 in 2005-06). The 24-year-old forward has helped the Ducks (5-4-3) go 3-0-2 in their past five, with the biggest test to date against the Blues (7-1-1) to conclude a four-game homestand. -- Jon Lane, staff writer.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy