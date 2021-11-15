ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

New York Times chief critic steps down

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe paper has announced that its chief music critic Anthony Tommasini is stepping down. He is 73 and has been in the...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ARTnews

Climate Change Is Damaging Prehistoric Rock Art, Graphic Designer Bob Gill Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 17, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines TOP MARKS. At Sotheby’s modern art sale in New York last night, a 1949 Frida Kahlo self-portrait went for $34.9 million, a record for a Kahlo at auction—as well as a record for a work by any Latin American artist on the block. The previous record holder? That would be none other than the artist’s husband, Diego Rivera, as Angelica Villa notes in her report on the evening for ARTnews. (The Rivera record, a comparatively modest $9.8 million, was set in only 2019.) The event rang up a total of $282 million with 46 of 47 lots finding buyers. A...
ENVIRONMENT
DELCO.Today

New York Times: Statistics Look Hopeful, But People Are Not

More than 60% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, surveys say. Retired Media businessman Ted Laarkamp sums up how people seem to feel these days. “It’s just not a civilized country,” the 76-year-old said. The nation is pushing through a pandemic hangover of pessimism, writes...
MEDIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#The New York Philharmonic
AdWeek

McCann Names Co-Chief Creative Officers in New York and Global ECDs

McCann has expanded its creative department with key promotions in North America. Shayne Millington and Pierre Lipton will serve as co-chief creative officers at McCann New York, overseeing creative on all accounts, including Microsoft and Mastercard. Millington and Lipton assume the role after Sean Bryan and Tom Murphy were elevated to co-chief creative officers of McCann North America last November.
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Esav’s Kiss & The New York Times

At the foot of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs Rabbi Yishai Fleisher goes through the Torah portion of Vayislach and discusses the wrestling match between Jacob and the angel of Esav, the granting of the name Israel at Beit El, and the tear-jerking burial of the Matriarch Rachel in Bethlehem, and then finally Jacob’s long-awaited return to Isaac in Hebron. Also: The darn New York Times is teaming up with Israel-haters to delegitimize Hebron – we must fight it!
RELIGION
Variety

HBO Max Promotes Raina Falcon to Senior Vice President of Publicity

Raina Falcon, who has been with WarnerMedia for nearly four and a half years, has been promoted to SVP of HBO Max publicity. She will continue to report to Karen Jones, EVP of communications at HBO and HBO Max. In her elevated position, she will build on her experience spearheading all publicity efforts for Max Originals, acquisitions and library content. “Raina is an incredibly talented and dexterous communications executive,” said Jones in an announcement today. “Her expertise and strategic thinking have been essential to the success of Max Originals over the past year and a half since the launch of the platform.”...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
The Baltimore Sun

Sherrilyn Ifill set to leave NAACP Legal Defense Fund to focus on book

Sherrilyn Ifill, who for the past eight years has led the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund as its president and director-counsel, will step down in the spring to focus on writing a book. Janai Nelson, the associate director-counsel since 2014, will succeed her. Ifill’s book is about “America’s ongoing embrace of white supremacy,” according to Penguin Random House, which will publish it ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Slipped Disc

What an opera director said to get fired

Peter Konwitschny has been talking to BR about the ‘inappropriate and discriminatory’ comments for which he was fired by Nuremberg State Opera’s Trovatore. He says that the incident occurred in a chorus rehearsal when he told the singers dressed as nuns to recoil at the sight of a gun. ‘One of the nuns was a black singer, Ms. M., with whom I’ve worked for a long time, and she turned away completely in fear of the gun. I interrupted and said: Ms. M., that’s different, when you’re in such a horror situation, your body wants to go, but your gaze sticks, you can’t stop it. And then I added: It’s like in Africa, if a lion comes towards you, then you can’t look away either. That’s it.’
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy