It’s been a year and a half since Kingdom Two Crowns got a new biome. Dead Lands was released for free in April of last year, and that followed on from the previous free biome. Now, fans have a whole new biome to dig into, as Norse Lands joins the rest of the campaigns. However, don’t go thinking this is some major, transformative DLC. It costs $6.99 USD and is mostly comparable to the previous two, so it’s more of a “support the devs” DLC. At the very least, the price helps with that. But, the question stands: is Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands worth it?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO