DNR Celebrates America Recycles Day By Announcing Recycling Excellence Awards Honoring Wisconsin Recycling And Waste Reduction Programs
MADISON, Wis. – In honor of America Recycles Day, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announces the winners of the 2021 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The Recycling Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding recycling efforts, innovation and performance throughout Wisconsin. The DNR provides awards to communities, businesses, organizations and local governments for their...urbanmilwaukee.com
Comments / 0