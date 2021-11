Wading into Apple’s new world continues! A couple of days ago I decided to take up the free subscription offer to Apple Music. It has me mystified. I had carefully curated playlists which I use for various activities. Sadly, when I went to listen to something all the songs and playlists which existed on my old machine are nowhere to be found. My assumption - clearly wrong - was Apple Music would be smart enough to get all those songs shared amongst all my devices and ‘merge’ them into Apple Music.

