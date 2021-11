UK-based investment company Lightyear has teamed up with fintech Currencycloud to remove hidden fees when investing in multiple currencies. By integrating Currencycloud, Lightyear can offer a way for European investors to invest in different markets through the investment app using different currencies. Currencycloud will allow Lightyear’s customers to manage multiple currencies from within their account, meaning they can buy and sell through the app, and convert currencies when it suits them, rather than incurring hidden fees associated with moving money across borders at point of sale or purchase.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO