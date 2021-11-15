Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Out again Monday

Porter (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Heat, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports. The Nuggets haven't commented on the scans Porter was reportedly set to undergo Sunday, but he's officially listed as out due to lower-back soreness on the injury report. Given Porter's history of back issues, this is obviously a major concern, but for now at least the Nuggets will likely handle his status on a game-to-game basis. Even before the back soreness, Porter was off to a rough start to the season, failing to score more than 15 points in any of his first nine appearances. On the year, Porter is shooting just 35.9 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from three while attempting only nine total free throws.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO