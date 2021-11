The CAC 40 Index rallied significantly on Tuesday as we continue to see the Parisian index go much higher. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see buyers every time we drop, so I think that will continue to be the case going forward. You should pay attention to the €7000 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The market is sitting on top of that level from the recent pullback, so it is likely that we will continue to respect that area.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO