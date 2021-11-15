ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack Rooming House Resident Slashed In Face With Box Cutter, Arrest Made

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUFac_0cxMePxn00

A man was jailed after slashing a fellow resident’s face with a box cutter during an argument at a Hackensack rooming house, authorities said.

Arlando T. McCoy, a 51-year-old manager of a local Walgreens, fled the Euclid Avenue home early Sunday evening but was nabbed by police a few block away, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

“He still had the box cutter,” DeWitt said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of a large gash on the left side of his ace.

McCoy, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained held there pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

