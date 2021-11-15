Justin Moore Announces ‘Greatest Hits’ Album On Vinyl

It ain’t a secret that Justin Moore has put out a rock solid country music career thus far.

From “Small Town USA” on his self titled album, to “Bait A Hook” on Outlaws Like Me, “Lettin’ The Night Roll” on Off The Beaten Path, the title-track on Kinda Don’t Care, “Jesus And Jack Daniels” on Late Nights And Longnecks, “We Didn’t Have Much” on Straight Outta The Country, and so many others, the man has put together quite the resume.

Justin is the definition of consistent hard work, building fans the right way, and letting the results speak for themselves. Not to mention, the man is somehow still one of the most criminally underrated singers in mainstream country.

But it was only a matter of time before we got a greatest hits album from the guy…

And that day is coming soon… Justin Moore’s Greatest Hits album will be available on February 25th of next year on vinyl.

Featuring some of his biggest hits, spanning over a decade in the business, here’s the tracklist:

1. “Small Town USA” | Justin Moore, Brian Dean Maher, Jeremy Stover

2. “Why We Drink” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Jeremy Stover

3. “Til My Last Day”| Justin Moore, Brian Dean Maher, Jeremy Stover

4. “Lettin’ The Night Roll” | Justin Moore, Rodney Clawson, Jeremy Stover

5. “Bait A Hook” | Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Jeremy Stover

6. “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” | Dallas Davidson, Rob Hatch, Brett Jones

7. “Somebody Else Will” | Kelly Archer, Adam Hambrick, Tebey Ottoh

8. “Point At You” | Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip

9. “You Look Like I Need A Drink” | Rodney Clawson, Matt Dragstrem, Natalie Hemby

10. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover

11. “Backwoods” | Justin Moore, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover

12. “We Didn’t Have Much” | Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover

13. “Home Sweet Home” feat. Vince Neil | Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx

To be honest, it could be twice as long…

“Small Town USA”