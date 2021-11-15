ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago Cubs Podcast – The Rant Live (11/15/21): Cubs Balance of Power, Market for Kris Bryant, Hawkins Like Kid in Candy Shop, CBA Update

By Jon Strong
cubsinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Altman and Jon Strong of Cubs Insider try not to take ourselves too seriously while pondering the state of the Chicago Cubs. Our podcast is initially...

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: A Javier Baez reunion is likely

When the Chicago Cubs made the decision to trade the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo at the Major League Baseball trade deadline this past season, there was an idea at the time that the Cubs may look to bring back at least one of the three in the off-season as they all will be free agents this winter.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: The 2022 Opening Day dream lineup

This offseason is going to be anything but ordinary with the expiring CBA hanging like a specter above everything that’s going down right now. But for Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs, that can’t be a distraction given the importance of making some big-time moves this winter. Chicago completely lacks...
MLB
FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Corey Hawkins
FanSided

Chicago Cubs get gift from division rival

The Chicago Cubs had to address their pitching staff during the offseason. The projected rotation, with Kyle Hendricks and a host of question marks, As the Cubs are claiming that they are retooling as opposed to rebuilding, finding pieces for the rotation will be vital to their chances. Such a...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Kris Bryant

I had hesitated writing this article because, well, I’m basically 99.9 percent sure Kris Bryant has played his last game in a Cubs uniform. But you know, I wrote a free-agent article about Javier Báez and another one about Anthony Rizzo and neither of those guys is likely to be wearing blue Cubs pinstripes next year, though I do think there’s a slim chance Javy comes back.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Schwarber: ‘I didn’t get screwed’ by Cubs

Former Cubs postseason hero Kyle Schwarber pushed back Tuesday on the idea that he got “screwed” by the Cubs last winter when they non-tendered him rather than tender him a contract subject to arbitration. It was part of a question, during an interview on ESPN-1000’s Waddle & Silvy show, regarding...
MLB
FanSided

3 under-the-radar outfielders for the Chicago Cubs to consider

As it currently stands, the Chicago Cubs will likely sport a starting outfield on Opening Day 2022 of Ian Happ, Rafael Ortega and Jason Heyward. While it certainly could be a lot worse, especially considering the emphasis placed on the rotation and links to the top shortstops this offseason, the outfield is still a spot the Cubs can commit relatively low amounts of resources to, and still likely see an upgrade.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Candy Shop#Chicago Cubs Podcast#Cubs Insider#The Chicago Cubs#Iheart Radio#Google Podcasts
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Burning Cubs questions as MLB offseason begins

(3:55) - Should the Cubs keep Ian Happ or non-tender him?. (9:40) - Should the Cubs go after Nick Castellanos?. (17:15) - How big of a priority is re-signing Willson Contreras?. (32:55) - Is there a chance Javy Báez returns to the Cubs?. (38:05) - Will the Cubs sign any...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cardinals Set a Gold Glove Record (But Still Lost), Hawkins Talk, Morel’s Splits, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Blackhawks finally fired their Head Coach this weekend, which means it is possible, Certain Other Chicago Team. • For the first time since 2015, the Chicago Cubs had no Gold Glove winners. There’s no surprise there (Zach Davies was the only finalist), but it’s still another surprising reminder of how different the 2021 club was from what preceded it for years. To be sure, winning Gold Gloves is not a perfect stand-in for “good defensive team,” but the Cubs weren’t anything special this year, by whatever metric (or eye test) of your preference. Not bad, but not objectively good, either. And with the rotation they put together to open the season, it turns out that the defense probably would’ve needed to feature eight Gold Glovers for them to have any kind of chance.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
calltothepen.com

Chicago Cubs should go after Sean Manaea

The Chicago Cubs should make Sean Manaea a top trade acquisition target this off-season. There are several reasons why the Cubs ought to pursue Manaea. First and most notably, pitching is an obvious team need. Sean Manaea a perfect fit for Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are projected to feature Kyle...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs cancel 2022 Cubs Convention due to COVID-19 concerns

If you were looking forward to Cubs Convention in January, you’ll have to wait another year. After the Chicago Cubs cancelled last year’s festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced the decision to forego this year’s event as well for the same reason. A lot has changed since January 2021 – namely the development and availability of life-saving vaccines – but due to the still-present risks associated with the virus, we’ll have to wait until at least 2023 to see one another at Cubs Convention.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Why Former Cubs MVP Kris Bryant Linked Strongly to Seattle Mariners

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Former Cubs star Kris Bryant’s next baseball stop, if not his biggest payday, might come down to a taste for lattes and clams. Because if there’s one thing Seattle Mariners president Jerry Dipoto has this winter, it’s lots of clams, for the first offseason since starting the club’s latest rebuilding process three years ago.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' David Bote (Shoulder) Expected to Miss Start of 2022

Bote expected to miss start of 2022, other injury updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs infielder David Bote is expected to miss the start of the 2022 season after recently undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. Bote dislocated his shoulder sliding into second base in late May. He...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs look like early favorites to sign left-hander Yusei Kikuchi

The Chicago Cubs are off to a good start this offseason with regards to their starting pitching. After acquiring Wade Miley via waiver claim from the Reds, they’re one step closer to fielding a competitive rotation. There’s still work to be done though and a harder throwing, higher strikeout pitcher is still needed to bring the pitching staff up to snuff. Although he had a rough season, former Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is an interesting free agent in this regard.
MLB
FanSided

These former & current Chicago Cubs would make great Chicago Bears

It’s fall, the leaves are changing color, and those same leaves are falling along with the temperature. The Chicago Cubs aren’t especially relevant at this point, given that their general relevance disappeared months ago and a lot of offseason moves will likely be put on hold until after the new CBA is worked out.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Chris Taylor could bring a Ben Zobrist-like vibe

If you ask the big box retailers across the country, the holiday season is upon us. But it’s not sugar plums dancing in the heads of Chicago Cubs fans. Instead, it’s dreams of Carlos Correa or Corey Seager anchoring the lineup for much of the next decade. But that may...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs MVP Kris Bryant Leads ‘Bond' Market, Says Scott Boras

CARLSBAD, Calif. — So much for the “major league manifold.”. In the five months since Kris Bryant helped the Cubs’ first-half surge into contention with an All-Star first half, he’s been traded to the Giants, reached the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven-year career, become a free agent and this week earned a cooler, more distinguished nickname — and maybe even sales pitch — from the man who will make that pitch to multiple teams over the next few months.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy