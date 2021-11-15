Chicago Cubs Podcast – The Rant Live (11/15/21): Cubs Balance of Power, Market for Kris Bryant, Hawkins Like Kid in Candy Shop, CBA Update

The Blackhawks finally fired their Head Coach this weekend, which means it is possible, Certain Other Chicago Team. • For the first time since 2015, the Chicago Cubs had no Gold Glove winners. There’s no surprise there (Zach Davies was the only finalist), but it’s still another surprising reminder of how different the 2021 club was from what preceded it for years. To be sure, winning Gold Gloves is not a perfect stand-in for “good defensive team,” but the Cubs weren’t anything special this year, by whatever metric (or eye test) of your preference. Not bad, but not objectively good, either. And with the rotation they put together to open the season, it turns out that the defense probably would’ve needed to feature eight Gold Glovers for them to have any kind of chance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO