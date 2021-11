Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Shanimarie has a story in her heart, one she believes the world needs to hear. It’s a story of immigration, sacrifice and a mother’s love that this first-grade teacher wishes she had read as a young girl who moved from Jamaica to the U.S. Shanimarie has been working on the idea for a couple of years now. She’s submitted a manuscript to several publishers, but is making the rookie mistakes that most aspiring authors make. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Denene Millner, a New York Times best selling author of over 30 books who runs a children’s book imprint at Simon & Schuster. Denene focuses on stories about the humanity of Black children and shares some insider knowledge with Shanimarie about telling your story in a way that publishers, and children, can’t ignore.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO