La Crosse, WI

Dahl Auto donates to Family and Children’s Center in La Crosse

By Greg White
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A $32,610 donation will support the Family and Children’s Center.

Dahl Auto made the donation Monday morning, following the annual ‘Lube-A-Thon’.

It’s the largest one-year donation in the event’s one-year history.

The money will go to child abuse prevention programs.

It comes a time when it is needed most.

“Folks have been struggling through the pandemic. Socially, coping, depression. Substance abuse has increased. So we’ve seen an increase in the need for mental health services,” said Tita Yutuc, Family and Children’s Center President.

More than $200,000 has been raised during Dahl’s Lube-A-Thon since it started in 2008.

