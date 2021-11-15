The Son Ranto Show: Wade Miley Cyoungus

I’m losing ways to describe just how unfathomably cheap the Cincinnati Reds are, have been, and continue to be. Just days after forfeiting the chance to shop Tucker Barnhart for anything of note, they’ve lost Wade Miley for absolutely nothing, too. The team announced on Friday afternoon that Miley had been claimed by the Chicago Cubs, but I’ll go ahead and like to the Cubs tweet because I’m about to do my best to forget the Reds exist on all platforms.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO