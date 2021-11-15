ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cambridge Mayor accused of posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriend on Reddit

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHQIO_0cxMb5Sh00

The Mayor of a town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been charged in a suspected case of revenge porn.

On Monday, the Office Of The State Prosecutor released a 50 count indictment accusing Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw of posting explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend to the website Reddit.

Charging documents say Bradshaw distributed the photos in dozens of posts on the forum between April and May of this year.

The ex-girlfriend made authorities aware after seeing the private photos circulating online.

She told police that Bradshaw was the only person she had ever shared the photos with, and he was never given permission to release them.

At the time, the two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Nearly all the photos are captioned with sexually degrading and humiliating comments, some which even include the woman's name and birthday.

According to court papers, the IP address from where the photos were uploaded came back to a property owned by Bradshaw.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard.

If convicted, Bradshaw could face up to 100 years behind bars.

Bradshaw took office in January of this year. According to his online bio, he is the youngest mayor ever elected in the history of Cambridge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
12 News

Valley man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at ex-girlfriend's home

PHOENIX — A Valley man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at his ex-girlfriend's home, police said. Court documents indicate on Nov. 14, officers responded to reports of a man throwing an explosive device at an apartment complex in Phoenix. When officers arrived, they found a broken glass bottle with remnants of a burning rag in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
kezi.com

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend arraigned in court

CHARLESTON, Ore. – A man accused of kidnapping and brutally beating his ex-girlfriend was arraigned in court on Friday. Robert Danford, 46, of North Bend now faces a total of 17 criminal charges, including attempted murder and assault. Authorities said they arrested Danford after an hours-long manhunt thanks to a...
CHARLESTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WSMV

Nashville man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her father

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say the man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her father had an order of protection filed against him. The shooting happened inside a Vanna Court home in Antioch on Monday afternoon. "Whenever there's a crime, people say oh, I didn't expect this to...
NASHVILLE, TN
News4Jax.com

Man accused of using knife to abduct ex-girlfriend in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint. According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, officers responded to a Fernandina Beach home this week to conduct a well-being check after family members reported domestic violence and a possible abduction. After the...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip#State
KTAR News

Man accused of killing 2, including ex-girlfriend, in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed two people, including his ex-girlfriend, at a north Phoenix apartment Monday, authorities said. Steven Love-Mason, 27, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Trystan Benallie, with whom he’d previously been in a relationship, and 23-year-old Martin Louis at Benallie’s apartment, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy