ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My heart breaks’: Squad blasts Rittenhouse verdict for proving justice system ‘protects who it was designed for’

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday said the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on charges stemming from his killing of two men and wounding a third during civil rights protests last year shows the US justice system is protecting the privileged.“What we are witnessing is a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon, shortly after a jury acquitted Mr Rittenhouse on all charges,“My heart still breaks for the communities and families whose grief now compounds, and the countless others who will be denied and deprived in similar scenes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Radio Host Rattled by Near-Death COVID Bout Is Now Spurting Vax Nonsense

A conservative radio host in Denver, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, is now saturating the airwaves with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. During a Friday afternoon segment of his eponymous KNUS radio show, Steffan Tubbs stood idly by and appeared to even offer approval to a caller who floated a conspiracy theory that government officials and health experts are concealing how many people have died from the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

How the metaverse will change transportation as we know it

The metaverse is the convergence of the digital and the physical into a new experience of the internet, and it’s a hot topic at the moment. There’s good reason for all the attention. Consider the ways that augmented reality will overlay digital experiences onto physical spaces, alongside the build-out of virtual reality so robust that it mirrors real-life physical spaces, and there’s the potential to transform the human experience in profound ways.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Photographer Captures Stunning Pic of Red Sprites Over Missouri

This is not something you see every day. Most of us will never witness them. A photographer shared a stunning pic of red sprites over a Missouri thunderstorm. First of all, thank you to Paul M Smith Photography for giving us permission to share his work. This week he shared a weather phenomenon that is not common for us regular folks. Red sprites are large scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds according to Wikipedia.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy