Investing.com — Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares rose more than 20% after it announced Friday afternoon that it will acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials. AmpliTech is set to pay $8 million in cash for the semiconductor components company. In addition, an extra $1.5 million will be held in an escrow account until December 2022 to fund any purchase price or other adjustments, while they will also grant Spectrum 188,442 restricted shares of AmpliTech common stock.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO