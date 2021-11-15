Reversing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo

This is the fifth in this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. Between 2015-2019, around 1.8 million Venezuelans fled a political and economic crisis into neighboring Colombia. Despite having relatively similar education as Colombian natives, these migrants disproportionately entered occupations that employ less educated natives, such as restaurant work or domestic service. To put this in perspective, around 75% of college-educated migrants are in occupations where the modal native did not go to college, as opposed to 30% for natives. This is not unique to Colombia – around the world, it is well-documented that migrants tend to be over-educated in their occupation relative to natives.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO