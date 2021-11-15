ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reversing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo

World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been exploring its effects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through household high-frequency phone surveys implemented in Kinshasa, Kasai and Central Kasai, and East DRC (Beni, Bunia, Goma, and Lubero). Overall, we have found that COVID-19 pandemic-related shocks have adverse social...

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
World Bank Blogs

The COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria: What’s happening to welfare? New data call for expanded social protection in Africa’s most populous country

The health impacts of COVID-19 have not spared Nigeria. The country recorded its first case of COVID-19 on February 27, 2020, and has subsequently suffered three distinct waves of infection, peaking in June 2020, January 2021, and August 2021 (Panel A, Figure 1). Health and safety measures – including inter-state and international travel bans, restrictions on mass gatherings, and school closures – have waxed and waned with case numbers, as the federal government has sought to contain the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for the three countries, telling Americans...
TRAVEL
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo Crisis#Covid 19#Pandemics#Poverty#Kinshasa Kasai
abc17news.com

Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases have soared to a new record high in Slovakia, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn’t take any more. In neighboring Czech Republic, new infections jumped to levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves, authorities said. The Slovak Health Ministry reported that the daily increase of new infections hit 7,055 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 6,805 set last Thursday. The Czech Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases reached 14,539 on Tuesday, the highest number since March 12. Both governments are preparing measures to tackle the spikes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

COVID-19: Frequent lockdowns, restrictions hampering China's local businesses adversely

Beijing [China], November 13 (ANI): Despite implementing a zero-tolerance policy against the COVID19, there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases in China, hampering its local businesses adversely. International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS) reported that Chinese authorities are concerned over the prolonged effect of lockdowns and restrictions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Global Water Security & Sanitation Partnership: Working with Country Partners for a Resilient  Water Future  

As the world faces a triple crisis of climate change, COVID-19, and lack of progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, the need for global communities and countries to work together for our shared future is more urgent than ever. The GWSP is an action-oriented think tank that works with countries to help them manage their water better for green, resilient, and inclusive development. 
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
World Bank Blogs

Lake Chad Regional Economic Memorandum: Development for Peace

The Lake Chad region, an economically and socially integrated area in West and Central Africa straddling Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, is confronted with an interplay of multidimensional development challenges that have resulted in low economic growth, limited opportunities, and fragility. Poverty rates, economic growth, and other core socioeconomic indicators...
AFRICA
World Bank Blogs

Sustainable forest management will help Algeria tackle the risk of wildfires

This past summer, we saw images of wildfires ravaging Algeria and other countries in the Mediterranean. Vast, forested areas were destroyed, precious lives taken, properties engulfed in flames, and millions of dollars of economic assets lost. The foundations of ecosystems have been weakened. Is this year the worst we have ever seen when it comes to wildfires?
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

The Economic Consequences of Migrant Occupational Downgrading in Colombia: Guest Post by Jeremy Lebow

This is the fifth in this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. Between 2015-2019, around 1.8 million Venezuelans fled a political and economic crisis into neighboring Colombia. Despite having relatively similar education as Colombian natives, these migrants disproportionately entered occupations that employ less educated natives, such as restaurant work or domestic service. To put this in perspective, around 75% of college-educated migrants are in occupations where the modal native did not go to college, as opposed to 30% for natives. This is not unique to Colombia – around the world, it is well-documented that migrants tend to be over-educated in their occupation relative to natives.
ECONOMY
World Bank Blogs

Climate Change and Mental Health Risks in Bangladesh

The unique geographical position of Bangladesh, a low-lying delta, makes the country severely vulnerable to climate change. The people—whether they live in the coastal area in the south, in the north, or even in the capital Dhaka—are subject to the significant risk posed by climate change. Climate change is not...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday.Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has suggested that the country's provinces, which administer health care in the country, offer the two doses at least eight weeks apart.In the U.S. 5- to 11-year-olds receive two low doses, three weeks apart, the same schedule as everyone else in the U.S. Canada had problems getting vaccines into the country early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Supporting Thailand’s Climate Goals through the World Bank Partnership for Market Readiness

The World Bank’s flagship technical assistance program, the Partnership for Market Readiness (PMR), supported Thailand to design and to deploy new carbon pricing instruments to effectively reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The PMR supported Thailand to develop an Energy Performance Certificate scheme database and Measuring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System to measure the energy efficiency of commercial buildings and industries, to assess a legal framework for the Emissions Trading Scheme which aims to cap the total level of greenhouse gas emissions and allows those industries with low emissions to sell their extra allowances to larger emitters, and to develop greenhouse gas abatement plans, for 25 municipalities, under the Low Carbon City (LCC) Program.
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Global Remittance Flows in 2021: A Year of Recovery and Surprises

KNOMAD and the World Bank have just released our new semi-annual report – Migration and Development Brief 35. It is remarkable to see the recovery in remittance flows in 2021, proving again their reliability as an absolute lifeline for families of migrants back home, especially in times of need. In...
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

Five operational lessons from new research on corruption in customs

Customs revenues are a major source of government revenue in developing countries, typically accounting for 30 to 50 percent of overall tax revenues, but their collection is often hampered by corruption. Our new working paper, Corruption in Customs, which builds on a five-year collaboration with Madagascar customs, unveils how corruption occurs and how it can be curbed. Five main lessons for practitioners emerge, as follows:
ECONOMY
World Bank Blogs

Practice Manager, Health, Nutrition and Population

Magnus Lindelow is the Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population for Eastern and Southern Africa at the World Bank. Magnus has worked extensively in East Asia, Latin America and Africa, and most recently held the position of Program Leader for Human Development in the World Bank’s Country Office in Brazil. He has published books and research articles on impact evaluation of health sector programs, distributional issues in the health sector, public finance, service delivery, poverty and other topics. Prior to joining the World Bank, Magnus Lindelow worked as an economist in the Ministry of Planning and Finance in the Mozambique and as a consultant on public finance and health sector issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Juan Pablo Uribe

Global Director, Health, Nutrition & Population and the Global Financing Facility, World Bank. Juan Pablo Uribe, MD, is the Global Director for Health Nutrition and Population at the World Bank and Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women Children and Adolescents (GFF). Previously, Mr. Uribe was the CEO of Healthcare Providers for United Healthcare/Banmédica for Chile and Peru and served from 2018 to 2019 as Minister of Health and Social Protection of Colombia. Prior to that, he was the Director General of the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, a leading organization in Colombia working in health care, health education and public health. Between 2009 and 2011, he was the World Bank´s Health Sector Manager for East Asia and the Pacific. In his career, first as a medical doctor specializing in public health and public administration, and later in both public and private sector organizations, Mr. Uribe has contributed significantly to the development of public health, health systems and public policies.
WORLD
World Bank Blogs

Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi

Johnson is a project finance and PPP professional with practical experience in the implementation of large infrastructure projects in East Africa. He is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Lean Africa Consultants Limited, a project finance and PPP advisory firm in Kenya. He also founded the Africa Project Finance Program that identifies and nurtures the future infrastructure finance leaders for Africa.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for the three countries, telling Americans...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy