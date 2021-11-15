ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

4-year-old found face down in south Phoenix swimming pool in extremely critical condition

By Catherine Holland
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 4-year-old south Phoenix boy is in extremely critical condition after being found face down in his family’s swimming...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 4

Liddy Russel
3d ago

it's November past swimming in a pool but what is to stop a child from entering a non secured pool. Disaster waiting to happen. Prayers for the little child.

CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
NBC News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha nearly 15 months ago. Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests over the shooting days earlier of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse faced five total charges related to his actions the night of the protest and was acquitted on all counts.
